BRIEF-KPMG International, Microsoft launch new digital solution hub
* KPMG International - Microsoft and KPMG global alliance launches new digital solution hub
July 10 Volaris
* Volaris reports June 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 4%, load factor of 89%
* Says during June 2017 volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMS), by 7.8% year over year
* Says network load factor for June was 89.1%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points year over year
* Volaris says total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMS), in June 2017 increased 8.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures: Dow down 26 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 4.25 pts (Adds details)