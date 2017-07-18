BRIEF-Volition America announces a colorectal cancer screening trial

July 18 (Reuters) - Volitionrx Ltd:

* Volition America Inc announces a colorectal cancer screening trial containing approximately 13,500 subjects in collaboration with the early detection research network of the U.S. National cancer institute

* Says ‍study sample collection is expected to take 2 to 3 years​

* Volitionrx Ltd says ‍Volition America will contribute up to $3 million towards this public-private arrangement paid in instalments over a 3-year period​