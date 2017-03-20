FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VolitionRX announces the formation of Volition America
March 20, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VolitionRX announces the formation of Volition America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - VolitionRX Ltd:

* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc

* VolitionRX Ltd - Jason Terrell, chief medical officer of Volition, has been appointed as president and chief executive officer of Volition America

* VolitionRX Ltd - Scott Powell, executive vice president of Volition, will serve as vice president and chief financial officer of Volition America

* Volition America Inc will be based in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

