March 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen says

* Group February deliveries 686,900 vehicles, down 0.9 pct

* Europe February deliveries down 1.5 pct, Western Europe down 4 pct, CEE up 11.6 pct, Germany down 7.6 pct

* North America February deliveries up 8 pct, USA up 13.3 pct, South America up 4.1 pct, Brazil down 8.9 pct

* Asia-Pacific February deliveries down 2.2 pct, China down 1.9 pct