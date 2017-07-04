BRIEF-Honda Cars India June domestic sales up 12.2 pct
* Monthly domestic sales of 12,804 units in June 2017 against 11,407 units in corresponding month last year, growth of 12.2 percent
July 4 VOLKSWAGEN AG:
* STARTS AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS IN IRAN
* TO BEGIN SALE OF VEHICLES IN IRAN IN AUGUST
* PRIVATELY-OWNED LOCAL PARTNER MAMMUT KHODRO WILL IMPORT VOLKSWAGEN BRAND VEHICLES INTO IRAN Source text - bit.ly/2tHUdWh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The Czech new car sales rose 8.8 percent in the first half of this year to 144,451 vehicles, data compiled by the Car Importers Association showed on Tuesday (Reporting by Jason Hovet)