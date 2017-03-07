FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volt Information entered into stock purchase agreement with Mtech Holdings
March 7, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Volt Information entered into stock purchase agreement with Mtech Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt information sciences inc- on march 6, 2017, co and units and mtech holdings, llc entered into a stock purchase agreement-sec filing

* Volt information sciences- pursuant to which, buyer acquired all of issued and outstanding capital stock of maintech, from seller on cash-free, debt-free basis

* Volt information sciences inc- under terms of sale agreement, purchase price for acquisition was $18.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

