EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso extends gains on trade talk hopes

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 10 The Mexican peso extended gains on Monday as investors hoped that talks between Mexico and the United States over the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could soon reach a favorable conclusion. After suffering for months on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could scrap NAFTA, the Mexican peso has since stabilized as he adopted a more constructive rhetoric. Trump hailed progress on trade after meeting Mexican Pres