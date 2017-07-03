Red Ventures to acquire Bankrate for $1.24 bln
July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
July 3 BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS:
* VOLUMES TRADED IN JUNE AT 73.2 BILLION EUROS, UP 11.1 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 3 Bankrate, an operator of websites comparing personal finance packages, said it would be acquired by marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
* Q1 net profit 163,378 rials versus loss of 358,590 rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2tIjWyX) Further company coverage: )