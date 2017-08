Aug 1 (Reuters) - BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS:

* SAYS TRADING VOLUME ON THE SPANISH STOCK MARKET UP 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JULY TO 52.2 BILLION EUROS