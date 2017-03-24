March 24 Volvo Auto India:
* Volvo Auto India announced there will be a revision of
prices across its car range
* All models would undergo an upward revision in ex-showroom
prices by upto 2.5%
* Revised prices shall be effective in april 2017
* Price increase is due to rise in input costs which affects
all models sold in india
Source text:
Mumbai, March 24, 2017: Volvo Auto India today announced
there will be a revision of prices across its car range. All the
models would undergo an upward revision in the Ex-showroom
prices by upto 2.5%
The increase is due to rise in input costs which affects all
models sold in India. Volvo Cars focus has always been to
provide the best-in-class products to our customers at a
competitive price with class-leading safety and intuitive
features offered as standard across models.
The revised prices shall be effective in April 2017.
Further company coverage: