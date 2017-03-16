FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Von Roll Holding FY EBIT loss narrows to CHF 20.1 mln
March 16, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Von Roll Holding FY EBIT loss narrows to CHF 20.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG:

* FY sales of 328.1 million Swiss francs ($328.46 million) in 2016, down 7.5 percent

* FY EBIT for 2016 of -20.1 million francs

* Adjusted for restructuring costs and impairments, FY operating loss fell to 6.2 million francs compared with 17.2 million francs in previous year

* Restructuring measures will produce savings of more than 18 million francs in our total underlying costs in financial year 2017

* Expecting further positive contributions to our result from programmes launched in 2017 to increase efficiency in our sales and production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

