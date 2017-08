March 7 (Reuters) - Vonovia Se

* Vonovia says 2016 ffo 1 760.8 million eur versus Reuters poll average 759 million

* Vonovia says proposes dividend of 1.12 eur/share versus Reuters poll average 1.11 eur/share

* Vonovia says expects full integration of conwert by july 2017

* Vonovia confirms forecast for 2017 for ffo 1 to rise to 830-850 million eur Further company coverage: