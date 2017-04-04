BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share

April 4 (Reuters) - Vontobel Holding Ag

* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10

* Vontobel Holding CEO Staub on business performance in 2017- Vontobel had a good start to the year

* Looking to the full year, there will be no recurrence of exceptional impacts influenced financial results for 2016

* Expects that former vescore business will make a positive contribution to co's profit from 2018