May 5 Altagas Ltd

* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

* Altagas Ltd - Co, Royal Vopak have entered into a joint venture and will invest together in development of Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal

* Altagas Ltd - Project is to be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000 cubic meters of storage capacity

* Altagas Ltd - Royal Vopak will take a 30 percent interest in Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal

* Altagas Ltd - Facility is expected to be commissioned in Q1 2019

* Vopak and Altagas "will explore potential to expand their relationship on Ridley Island" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: