BRIEF-Vossloh says chairman of supervisory board resigns

March 22 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG:

* Changes of the members of the supervisory board

* Heinz Hermann Thiele, has informed management board that he resigns from his positions as chairman and member of supervisory board with effect as of end of annual general meeting on May 24, 2017

* Supervisory board to propose to AGM to appoint former vice chairman of management board of Deutsche Bahn AG, Volker Kefer, as successor for remaining term of Heinz Hermann Thiele's office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)