May 17 (Reuters) - VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD:

* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)

* q1 Net Profit $7.1 Million Versus $2.4 Million Year Ago

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $6.9 MILLION VERSUS $2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)