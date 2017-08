BRIEF-Vostok New Ventures starts written procedure concerning amendment of SEK 300 million senior secured bond loan

June 1 (Reuters) - VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD

* HAS TODAY INITIATED A WRITTEN PROCEDURE IN ORDER TO AMEND TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ITS OUTSTANDING SEK 300 MILLION BOND LOAN 2016/2019

* BONDHOLDERS WILL BE REQUESTED TO VOTE TO AMEND TERMS AND CONDITIONS TO PERMIT ISSUANCE OF NEW UNSECURED DEBT RANKING PARI PASSU WITH EXISTING BOND LOAN