June 1 (Reuters) - VOUSSE CORP SA:

* FILES FOR INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS UNIT VOUSSE CLINICAS

* SAYS VOUSSE CLINICAS HAS NOR REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ITS MAIN CREDITOR FONDO NAZCA

