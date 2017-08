June 1 (Reuters) - VOXEL SA

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ON BUYING 100 PERCENT STAKE OF RODE-MED SA

* RODE-MED SA IS THERAPEUTIC ENTITY RUNNING MRI LABORATORY

* CO ESTIMATES THAT PRICE FOR RODE-MED TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL VALUE REPORTED IN CO'S UNCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)