June 22 Voxel SA:

* SAYS ITS UNIT ‍ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA‍​

* ‍ALTERIS IS TO DESIGN AND DELIVER INSTALLATION WORKS IN ‍SAN GWANN FACILITY ON MALTA​

‍DEAL VALUE IS EUR 1.6 MILLION FOR ALTERIS; 30 PERCENT PAID AS ADVANCE PAYMENT