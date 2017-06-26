Robert Soros to resign as president of Soros Fund Management-Bbg
June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of Soros Fund Management, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
June 26 Voya Financial Inc:
* Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* Voya Financial Inc - expects to use all of net proceeds from offering to redeem a portion of company's senior notes due 2018
* Voya Financial Inc - senior notes will be guaranteed by Voya Financial Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of Soros Fund Management, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing