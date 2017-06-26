BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech enters into agreement for going-private transaction
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction
June 26 Voya Financial Inc:
* Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* Voya Financial Inc - expects to use all of net proceeds from offering to redeem a portion of company's senior notes due 2018
* Voya Financial Inc - senior notes will be guaranteed by Voya Financial Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voya
* Lockheed Martin - Co's second GPS III satellite is now assembled and preparing for environmental testing, and third satellite is close behind