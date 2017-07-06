BRIEF-Haengnam Household & Health Care says conversion of 5th & 6th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 300 million won worth of its 5th series convertible bonds have been converted into 469,482 shares of the co, at 639 won/share
July 6 VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA:
* VOYAGEURS DU MONDE ACQUIRED KE ADVENTURE TRAVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up JV in Vietnam Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ut5WWE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)