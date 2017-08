April 27 (Reuters) - Voyageurs Du Monde SA:

* FY net income group share 13.6 million euros ($14.8 million)versus eur 10.0 million year ago

* FY EBITDA eur 24.3 million versus eur 20.7 million year ago

* FY revenue eur 379.3 million versus eur 361.8 million year ago

* Says dividend distribution of 1.20 euros per general share will be proposed

* Payment of dividend is scheduled at June 23th, 2017