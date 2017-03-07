FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VP Bank FY net interest income up 15.8 pct to CHF 102.4 mln
March 7, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VP Bank FY net interest income up 15.8 pct to CHF 102.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG:

* Group net income of 58.0 million Swiss francs ($57.36 million) for the 2016 financial year

* Tier 1 ratio (core capital ratio): 27.1 percent

* Will propose to pay out a dividend of 4.50 francs per registered share A (previous year 4.00 francs) and 0.45 franc per registered share B (previous year 0.40 franc)

* FY total operating income decreased by 10.9 percent, from 306.6 million francs to 273.2 million francs

* FY total net interest income result showed an increase of 15.8 percent in relation to the previous year, totalling 102.4 million francs

* FY income from commission business and services decreased by 6.0 percent to 118.8 million francs, whereas the income from trading activities rose by 5.5 percent to 44.5 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2lWSiq5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0112 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

