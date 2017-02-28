BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 27 VSE Corp:
* VSE reports financial results for fourth quarter and year ended 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 revenue $214.9 million versus $144.7 million
* VSE Corp - funded contract backlog at December 31, 2016 was $322 million, compared to $400 million at September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $57.4 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share