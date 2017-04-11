FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vsolar Group says co entered into JV Agreement with UTM
April 11, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Vsolar Group says co entered into JV Agreement with UTM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Vsolar Group Bhd:

* VGB has on 11 April 2017 entered into a joint venture agreement with UTM

* The proposed JVA will have no material effect to the earnings per share of the company for the financial year ending 30 June 2017

* JV company shall be held 80 percent by Vsolar Group Berhad and 20 percent by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

* JV co shall be financed by subscription of new ordinary shares and/or redeemable convertible preference shares and loans

* Parties to form special purpose vehicle to be jointly owned by parties to develop solar energy generation facilities with capacity of up to 30 megawatts

* Parties to conduct research and development on “solar energy generation technology and solar plant installation and construction design”

* VGB shall allocate a sum of up to 2 million RGT to the JV co Source text: (bit.ly/2on6n3V) Further company coverage:

