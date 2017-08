May 24 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand)

* FY property revenue 1.08 billion rand versus 1.01 billion rand year ago

* Says dividends for full year rose by 7.1% to 156.75 cents per share