BRIEF-Vulcan Materials reports Q2 earnings of $0.83/share from cont ops

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* Vulcan announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total revenues increased $74 million, or 8 percent, to $1.03 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.90 per diluted share

* Revised 2017 outlook for shipments to between 182 and 187 million tons

* Project full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $1.05 and $1.13 billion

* Qtrly aggregates shipments decreased 2 percent versus prior year's quarter and same-store shipments declined 3 percent