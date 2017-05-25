FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vulcan Materials to buy Aggregates USA LLC for $900 mln
May 25, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials to buy Aggregates USA LLC for $900 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan announces agreement to acquire Aggregates USA LLC

* Deal for $900 million in cash

* Vulcan Materials Co says expects transaction to be accretive to company's earnings per share in first year following close

* Reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to acquire its Aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC

* Acquisition complements and expands Vulcan's service offerings in Georgia with three granite quarries

* Acquisition includes 12 limestone quarries in Eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

* Vulcan may divest several quarries in Tennessee to a third party in order to expedite regulatory approval process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

