3 months ago
BRIEF-Vulcan reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
May 10, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Vulcan reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly total revenues increased $33 million, or 4 percent, to $787 million

* Vulcan announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly shipments decreased 2 percent, or 1.0 million tons, to 38.2 million tons

* Vulcan Materials Co - our expectation for full year adjusted ebitda of $1.125 to $1.225 billion

* Vulcan Materials Co - reaffirms full year earnings outlook

* Q1 revenue view $740.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates segment sales increased $15 million, or 2 percent, to $650 million

* Says Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.34 per diluted share

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates freight-adjusted revenues increased $10 million, or 2 percent, to $497 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

