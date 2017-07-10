BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation activity update for Q2
* Air lease corporation activity update for the second quarter of 2017
July 10 Volkswagen AG
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil
* Says global sales of VW brand rose 4 percent in June to 512,700 vehicles
* Says VW Atlas got off to good start in U.S. with sales of VW Tiguan seen boosting sales in H2
* Says VW brand sales rise 0.3 percent world-wide between January and June, 2,935,100 models delivered
COPENHAGEN, July 10 Apple Inc said Monday it will spend 6 billion Danish crowns ($921 million) on a new data centre in Denmark, its second in the Nordic country to run entirely on renewable energy.