July 10 Volkswagen AG

* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil

* Says global sales of VW brand rose 4 percent in June to 512,700 vehicles

* Says VW Atlas got off to good start in U.S. with sales of VW Tiguan seen boosting sales in H2

* Says VW brand sales rise 0.3 percent world-wide between January and June, 2,935,100 models delivered