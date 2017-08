March 28 (Reuters) - China safety watchdog General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:

* Volkswagen AG China joint venture with China FAW Group Corp to recall 572,422 Audi vehicles due to potential leak in sunroof possibly causing airbag safety issue

* 556,196 of the recalled vehicles are made in China