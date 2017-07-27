FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VW has had 12 bln eur dieselgate cash outflows in 2017 -CFO
July 27, 2017 / 3:48 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-VW has had 12 bln eur dieselgate cash outflows in 2017 -CFO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - VW

* Expects stronger Audi car sales in H2, citing orders -sales chief

* Has had 15 billion euros dieselgate cash outflows to date, 12 billion of which in 2017 -CFO

* Expects further dieselgate cash outflows in H2 but at significantly lower level -CFO

* CFO declines comment on speculation about asset sales

* Says trucks IPO no priority at the moment, focus is on boosting synergies among truck brands -CFO

* Brand shows early signs of restructuring paying off but still long way to go -CFO

* CFO says confident to stay below 20 billion euros on 2017 dieselgate cash outflows

* CFO declines comment on Porsche Cayenne illicit software findings Further company coverage:

