May 5 VWR Corp
* VWR Corp - merger agreement provides that Avantor Inc will
be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $300 million
upon termination of merger agreement
* Company will be required to pay Avantor Inc a termination
fee of $85 million if deal termination occurs prior to end of
go-shop period
* Co to also pay Avantor termination fee of $85 million
after end of go-shop period in connection with a company
takeover proposal from an excluded party
* Upon termination of merger agreement on specified
conditions, unrelated to go-shop period, co to pay Avantor $170
million - SEC filing
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pek6an)
