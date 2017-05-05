May 5 VWR Corp

* VWR Corp - merger agreement provides that Avantor Inc will be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $300 million upon termination of merger agreement

* Company will be required to pay Avantor Inc a termination fee of $85 million if deal termination occurs prior to end of go-shop period

* Co to also pay Avantor termination fee of $85 million after end of go-shop period in connection with a company takeover proposal from an excluded party

* Upon termination of merger agreement on specified conditions, unrelated to go-shop period, co to pay Avantor $170 million