FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto sees deliveries growing in 2017 -CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 22, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto sees deliveries growing in 2017 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW's Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, speaking at annual news conference, says expects 2017 deliveries to be above 2016 level

* Skoda reported new record sales of 1,126,500 vehicles in 2016, up 6.7 percent

* Reported on Wednesday ecord sales revenue of 13.7 billion euros in 2016, up 9.8 percent

* Operating profit grew by 30.8 percent to 1.197 billion euros in 2016, after-tax profit up 34.3 percent to 951 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.