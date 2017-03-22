BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto sees deliveries growing in 2017 -CEO

March 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW's Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, speaking at annual news conference, says expects 2017 deliveries to be above 2016 level

* Skoda reported new record sales of 1,126,500 vehicles in 2016, up 6.7 percent

* Reported on Wednesday ecord sales revenue of 13.7 billion euros in 2016, up 9.8 percent

* Operating profit grew by 30.8 percent to 1.197 billion euros in 2016, after-tax profit up 34.3 percent to 951 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)