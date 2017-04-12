April 12 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen's Slovakia plant chief executive Ralf Sacht
says the factory is not planning any major investments at the
moment, it wants to earn back previous investments
* VW Slovakia invested 1.9 billion euros between 2012-2016,
including 550 million in 2016; says amount accounts for half of
its overall investment in country in past 25 years
* Sacht also said this year's production could be a bit
lower than 388,687 cars made in 2016, as the plant prepares to
launch new modelsFurther company coverage:
(Prague Newsroom)