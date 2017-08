March 6 (Reuters) - VZ Holding AG:

* FY revenues grew 4.2 pct to 235.9 million Swiss francs ($233.96 million)

* At 84.1 million francs, 2016 net profit is in line with the figure recorded in 2015

* Expects revenues to grow slightly stronger in 2017

* Dividend of 4.20 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2mcWcOb Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0083 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)