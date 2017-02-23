BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 W. P. Carey Inc-
* W. P. Carey Inc says on February 22, 2017 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement
* W. P. Carey -third amended and restated credit facility provides a revolving loan facility of up to $1.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2mcWO7N) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy