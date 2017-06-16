Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 W. P. Carey Inc
* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share
* W. P. Carey Inc - board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.00 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused