July 6 W. R. Berkley Corp:

* W. R. Berkley Corporation announces sale of real estate investment

* W. R. Berkley Corp - estimates q3 gain of approximately $120 million as result of sale

* W. R. Berkley - ‍pre-tax gain of approximately $120 million is in addition to approximately $22 million in pre-tax earnings related to property in prior years​