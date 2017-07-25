FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wabash National Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.36
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 7 minutes ago

BRIEF-Wabash National Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.36

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp

* Wabash National Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 sales $436 million versus I/B/E/S view $434.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says backlog totaling $762 million as of June 30, 2017 remains seasonally and historically strong

* Says updating our full-year guidance for trailer shipments to 53,000 to 56,000 new trailers

* Says adjusting our earnings guidance range to $1.44 to $1.50 per diluted share

* Wabash National Corp - Full-year earnings per diluted share guidance adjusted to $1.44 to $1.50 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

