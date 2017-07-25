BRIEF-Wabash National Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.36

1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp:
* Wabash National Corporation announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 sales $436 million versus i/b/e/s view $434.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says backlog totaling $762 million as of June 30, 2017 remains seasonally and historically strong
* Says updating our full-year guidance for trailer shipments to 53,000 to 56,000 new trailers
* Wabash National Corp - full-year earnings per diluted share guidance adjusted to $1.44 to $1.50 per diluted share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S