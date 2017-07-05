July 5 Wabash National Corp:

* Wabash National says its its 3.375% convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending September 30, 2017

* Wabash National - current conversion rate for notes is 85.4372 shares of Co's common stock per $1,000 in principal amount outstanding of notes