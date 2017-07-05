BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust announces agreement to sell its interest in Villarboit investments for $70 mln
* Dream hard asset alternatives trust announces agreement to sell its interest in villarboit investments for $70 million
July 5 Wabash National Corp:
* Wabash National says its its 3.375% convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending September 30, 2017
* Wabash National - current conversion rate for notes is 85.4372 shares of Co's common stock per $1,000 in principal amount outstanding of notes Source text (bit.ly/2tNjLRZ) Further company coverage:
* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of additional strengths of generic Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII