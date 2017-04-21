FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-WABCO Holdings Inc says Q1 earnings per share $1.48
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-WABCO Holdings Inc says Q1 earnings per share $1.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc :

* Wabco reports q1 2017 results; continues to solidly outperform global commercial vehicle market

* WABCO Holdings Inc - Sees FY17 sales in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion (not $2.9 million to $3.0 million)

* Q1 earnings per share $1.48

* Q1 sales $747.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $721.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 diluted EPS (reported) $5.44 - $5.94

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

