April 13 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco holdings - from q2 2016 to q1 2017, co entered into contracts in local currencies with customers worldwide

* Contracts total $1.2 billion of expected cumulative incremental business

* Contract include $746 million in new business earmarked from 2017 through 2021 inclusive