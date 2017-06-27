Sterling just higher before BoE report
June 27 Wabco Holdings Inc :
* Signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company
* WABCO, FAW Jiefang to team up to enhance safety, efficiency of commercial vehicles, fleet operators in China by advancing braking systems
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal.