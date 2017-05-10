FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wabtec announces board/management appointments, increases dividend 20 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wabtec announces board/management appointments, increases dividend 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Wabtec Corp:

* Wabtec announces board/management appointments; increases dividend 20 percent

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.12per share

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - Albert J. Neupaver has been elected chairman of company's board of directors

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Raymond T. Betler remains president and chief executive officer and a member of board of directors

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Neupaver served as executive chairman for past three years

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Stéphane Rambaud-Measson has been named WABTEC's executive vice president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.