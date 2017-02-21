BRIEF-WABTEC reports Q4 EPS $0.42

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp -

* WABTEC reports results for 4Q, full year 2016; issues 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $4.1 billion

* Q4 sales $760 million versus I/B/E/S view $792.2 million

* Sees fy revenues expected to be about $4.1 billion

* Says estimates synergies from acquisition to be about $15 million to $20 million in 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects adjusted EPS in Q1 of 2017 to be similar to its adjusted earnings per diluted share in Q4 of 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "expects second half of year 2017 to be stronger than first half of year"

* Q1 adjusted EPS outlook reflects ramp up of projects already in backlog, timing of synergies from faiveley acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: