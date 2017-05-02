May 2 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
* Waddell & reed financial, inc. Reports first quarter
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $287 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Waddell & reed financial inc - operating revenues of $287
million during q1 of 2017 declined 2% sequentially
* Waddell & reed financial - march 31, 2017 assets under
management were $81 billion, increasing 1% during quarter, but
declined 15% compared to march 31, 2016
* Waddell & reed financial inc - average assets under
management were $81 billion during current quarter, compared to
$82 billion during prior quarter
